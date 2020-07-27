Elk M1 Temperature Display on Keypads

Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM

Ive had the elk m1 for years but never had a temperature sensor. I recently put one on a freezer and I can see the temperature if i use the keypads to go to the automation menu and select the sensor. I made a rule from the default instructions to display the temperature on the keypad "Whenever every 30 seconds, then display "freezer temp" indefinitely) and I just cant get it to work. To be honest Ive never tried to send messages to the keypads before so that is a first as well.

Any idea on what I am doing wrong?

I have tried to "test" the rule and that does not do it either.