Elk M1 Temperature Display on Keypads

Started by joe39562 , Yesterday, 07:54 PM

#1 joe39562

joe39562

Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM

Ive had the elk m1 for years but never had a temperature sensor.  I recently put one on a freezer and I can see the temperature if i use the keypads to go to the automation menu and select the sensor.  I made a rule from the default instructions to display the temperature on the keypad "Whenever every 30 seconds, then display "freezer temp" indefinitely) and I just cant get it to work.  To be honest Ive never tried to send messages to the keypads before so that is a first as well. 

 

Any idea on what I am doing wrong?

 

I have tried to "test" the rule and that does not do it either.


#2 RAL

RAL

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM

In the part of the rule definition where you select the text to send to the keypad, did you happen to check the "display text for" box and not enter a time value for how long to display it?  The value defaults to 0 seconds.  A stupid default value in my opinion.

