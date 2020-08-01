Omni Pro 2 and Lightning

Posted Today, 05:02 PM

Arrrgh! After much research 2 years ago, decided to go with Omni Pro, new construction, wired everything, installed 120 UPB switches, driveway sensors, mailbox sensor, etc. Leviton stops making Omni Pro. Installed 3 Leviton surge protectors for each of my electric panels as well as cable line surge protector. Programmed everything and all is working perfectly ... for a month.

Bad storm, lightning strike less than 100’ from house, wife witnessed it from porch (and is OK). Damage assessment from (as best I can surmise) EMF pulse induced by lightning strike:

- fried pool control panel that was hardwired to Ethernet by Cat 6 traveling length of house in attic

- fried Linksys POE switch that was connected to pool Cat cable

- fried 3 Simply Automated UPB switches (actually they work locally but Upstart has comm. problem)

- fried EMX driveway sensor (second one is ok)

- fried 2 buzzers used to “announce” driveway sensor, other 3 are ok.

- Denon receiver video out on one channel only is out (rest of functions are ok)

- won’t know about cameras until switch replaced.

- OmniPro expansion panel output that controlled buzzers is “stuck” in the on state (supplying 12 volts)

- OmniPro main panel Interior and Exterior outputs are “stuck” in the on state too. Remainder of Omni system functioning as before.

i can work around the buzzer output, but the interior and exterior outputs are a problem (although I guess I can program another output there too).

I’ve ordered 10 in-line Ethernet surge protectors, replacing POE switch, replacing Hayward pool panel ($ ouch), working on Denon receiver, replacing driveway sensor. All warranties exclude lightning damage.



All in all, we were lucky - appliances, TVs all ok, no fried electrical lines - I think the EMF pulse created a spike in the Cat 6 line to the pool and damage seems to be (mostly) concentrated at both ends of this line.

Is there any way to get my OmniPro panel to reset the 2 affected outputs? Is there anything else I can do to protect my investments (I’m not buying the adage that lightning never strikes the same spot twice). Lightning rods would probably not have helped.

Thanks in advance for any input!