Touble with .net email account?

Posted Today, 02:56 PM

Infrequently I have trouble with my email that is sbcglobal.net in that some systems seem to not accept it. I get email on it all the time but I just was checking an order I placed several weeks ago and it was cancelled because they said my email was invalid. They also said they tried to call me but I don't believe them. They person admitted that it wasn't them that called but that someone should have. I was on the phone with them so they tried to send me an email as a test and said they got a failure notice. I gave them a gmail.com address and it went through so I used that and everything seems to have worked. I have this come up infrequently and all I can think of is some systems may not be programmed to deal with .net addresses. I could be way off base. I recall trying to register at a web site and trying several times always failing to get the confirmation email to register. Put in the gmail address and it worked first try.

Anyone have similar experience or know what the issue may be?