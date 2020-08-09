constant "conflicts found" message when connecting with ElkRP software

Posted Today, 08:57 AM

Every time I do a "connect to system" to my M1 Gold with my RP software, I get a popup saying "Conflicts found..." with the two check-box items highlighted being Rules and Texts.

I can send my configuration to the system, disconnect, and then reconnect 2 seconds later and I get the "Conflicts found" popup again.

I had searched previous discussions on this and found that this can sometimes happen when the power is drained on the little backup-battery M1 Gold main board.

But I have replaced that battery twice, and cleaned the contacts, to no avail.

Any other ideas??