Posted Today, 04:58 PM

My HAI OmniPro II system just suddenly stopped answering / picking up when i dial into the system from the phone.

I do the typical dial, hang up, wait 6 seconds, dial again, and when i get the beep, i enter the security code (as i always have), but then instead of hearing the voice attendant, i hear a second beep, then 4 sec delay, the 3rd beep, then nothing.

Anyone know how to fix this?