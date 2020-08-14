Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Son Moved to Apt (For school) Need Wireless Network Help/Advice

Started by BraveSirRobbin , Today, 05:33 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 BraveSirRobbin

BraveSirRobbin

    Cocoonut

  • Moderators
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 7500 posts

Posted Today, 05:33 PM

My son moved to an apartment outside of a college campus and his WiFi signal isn't the greatest.  I've read about getting WiFi extenders/boosters, but I was thinking it would be great if I could get a wireless router (like my Asus RT-88u but something a bit less expensive) and have some added security.

 

I know there are a ton of members here with far more network knowledge than I have (which is very minimal) so I'm asking for advice on what to do...WiFi extender or some sort of Wireless Router.

 

Thanks for any help and advice!

 

BSR


#2 TrojanHorse

TrojanHorse

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 147 posts
  • Location:Minnesota
  • Experience:novice
  • Hardware:Elk M1, ISY-99
  • Tech:INSTEON
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip

Posted Today, 06:49 PM

I’m in the process of enhancing my WiFi infrastructure and experience here. First question we need answered I think is how is he currently getting his WiFi internet connection? A roommate, school WiFi, his own connection, etc... Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·