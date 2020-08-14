Son Moved to Apt (For school) Need Wireless Network Help/Advice

Posted Today, 05:33 PM

My son moved to an apartment outside of a college campus and his WiFi signal isn't the greatest. I've read about getting WiFi extenders/boosters, but I was thinking it would be great if I could get a wireless router (like my Asus RT-88u but something a bit less expensive) and have some added security.

I know there are a ton of members here with far more network knowledge than I have (which is very minimal) so I'm asking for advice on what to do...WiFi extender or some sort of Wireless Router.

Thanks for any help and advice!

BSR