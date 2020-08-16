Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Upgrade from OMNI IIe to OMNI Pro

Started by swb_mct , Today, 09:31 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 swb_mct

swb_mct

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 28 posts

Posted Today, 09:31 AM

Can the program file from an updated OMNI IIe load into an OMNI Pro ?    I have all 500 lines of code used on the OMNI IIe and don't want to start over with a "blank sheet".   Can get used OMNI-Pros on ebay.


Back to Home Automation


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users


    Google (1)
  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·