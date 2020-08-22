Elk M1G Cannot Read Omnistat2

Posted Today, 05:14 PM

I have had this problem for quite some time and am finally deciding to do something about it.

My Elk M1 Gold cannot read the temperature from the Omnistat 2 RC-1000, connected to an M1XSP . It can send temperature changes, but on the stat it does this weird thing were the new temp flashes five or six times before finally settling down.

I have tripled checked all of the jumpers and connections on the M1XSP. I've tried setting the baud rate to 300. All to no avail.

The only possibility I can think of is that it has something to do with the wiring. I used 1 pair per terminal of CAT 5 (i.e. orange/striped orange, etc) and I'm wondering if the gauge of the wire just isn't sufficient for the run, which from the M1XSP to the panel is maybe 50 feet. But before I go pulling new wires, I'd really like to confirm this.

Any ideas?