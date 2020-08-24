Jump to content


M1 weird siren static

Started by kwschumm , Today, 08:20 PM

#1 kwschumm

kwschumm

Posted Today, 08:20 PM

The M1 siren works fine. It is set to voltage only, connected to OUT2, and it wails like a banshee during alarm conditions. What it also does is produce a steady stream of staticy white noise whenever a keypad chime function issues a voice announcement. There is no static when the siren is disconnected, and the noise is only present for the duration of the voice announcement. Ideas?

#2 RAL

RAL

Posted Today, 08:38 PM

I'm not sure of the cause of your static, but it might be caused by the supervisory voltage on OUT2 that is used to detect a cut wire.


Here's an old thread on that topic (with a link to another old thread) that suggests placing a resistor (can be as low as 100 ohms) across the siren as a way to fix it.

 

http://cocoontech.co...en-on-stand-by/


