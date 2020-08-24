M1 weird siren static

Posted Today, 08:38 PM

I'm not sure of the cause of your static, but it might be caused by the supervisory voltage on OUT2 that is used to detect a cut wire.



Here's an old thread on that topic (with a link to another old thread) that suggests placing a resistor (can be as low as 100 ohms) across the siren as a way to fix it.

http://cocoontech.co...en-on-stand-by/