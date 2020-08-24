The M1 siren works fine. It is set to voltage only, connected to OUT2, and it wails like a banshee during alarm conditions. What it also does is produce a steady stream of staticy white noise whenever a keypad chime function issues a voice announcement. There is no static when the siren is disconnected, and the noise is only present for the duration of the voice announcement. Ideas?
M1 weird siren static
Started by kwschumm , Today, 08:20 PM
Posted Today, 08:20 PM
Posted Today, 08:38 PM
I'm not sure of the cause of your static, but it might be caused by the supervisory voltage on OUT2 that is used to detect a cut wire.
Here's an old thread on that topic (with a link to another old thread) that suggests placing a resistor (can be as low as 100 ohms) across the siren as a way to fix it.
http://cocoontech.co...en-on-stand-by/
