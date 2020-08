Posted Today, 03:22 PM

New system (and this is my first Elk)...

I see some documentation for sending email alerts via the M1XEP but nothing about doing that with the C1M1. I purchased both M1XEP and the C1M1 but wasn't sure if both could coexist in the same system.

Also not sure where to actually enter the "message text" in the system.

Thanks in advance.

Bruce Schroeder

Greenville NC