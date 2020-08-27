My DIY home security

Posted Today, 01:56 AM

Hello,



hope my post will not be treated as intrusion, but I want to present here what I've done for my home.

It is a common thing that companies create line of products which they will lose support and new features someday. To overcome this, and also for my own fun, I started to create my own home security. I have around 6 year old house, and when I build it I put wires for sensors, and entry units on all the places. Just before moving in, I started to play again with electronics, and designed my first alarm board. It had web user interface, GSM, entry units. Since then I've design a few iteration, joined hackaday and started to blog about it. I moved from Arduino like gateway to 32bit CortexM4, while still keeping the hardware compatibility. Make it sort, It evolved into, I hope, quite nice feature rich home security system. Maybe someone here will appreciate my work, as it is able to work with existing commercial PIR, smoke, reed switch/sensor.



You can read more if interested on my blog: https://openhomesecurity.blogspot.com/