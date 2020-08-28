OnQ/Legrand ALC Lighting Status

Posted Today, 05:37 PM

Is anyone still using this system? OnQ/Legrand stopped developing the product and sold it to Stewart Electronics. They maintained it for many years, but now they have also dropped this product line.

My house has 104 switches and when a few failed I decided to reverse engineer replacement switches. After about a year of development I can now repair both Relay and Dimmer switches (by replacing the circuit board and case).

I'm rather pleased with the new switches which are better than the old in several ways:

Power supply: UL Listed encapsulated SMPS (old switches used a capacitive dropper) allows microcontroller and AUX wires to be fully grounded

Relay: bi-stable relay only needs power to change states (old relay used ~1W when on)

Relay: zero-crossing switch - microcontroller times relay transitions to occur when line voltage is zero

Dimmer: MOSFET operated trailing edge dimmer (old dimmer used TRIAC leading edge dimmer)

Dimmer: smooth ramping (45,000 intermediate levels vs 127) probably won't notice but it was a lot of work so I must brag about it.

Anyway, let me know if you have an ALC system and if you need any switches "repaired". I don't really intend to go into production with these things, but I put a lot of effort into them and I would love to see my efforts help you folks out. Oh, it is also possible to build new (improved of course) hubs if anyone is interested.

--Bob