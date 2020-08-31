Is My Elk M1G About To Fail?

I have a lot of inputs on my M1 set up to announce things when chime is active so I can keep track of motion sensor triggers and door openings through the day. Today my voice announcements stoopped working. They were working this morning but now when something is triggered all i hear is a little static to indicate the audio circuit has engaged but nothing is said... kind of like playing a blank voice slot? This is not the first time this has happened and the other times it just started working again after a few hours but I am concerned. Does this indicate that the controller is on the verge of failing? If I can't trust voice announcements what else might not work when I need it? Maybe the fire alarm?
Was wondering if this is a known problem and if it means I better get a backup unit ready because the thing is about to fail?