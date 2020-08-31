Is My Elk M1G About To Fail?

Posted 31 August 2020 - 02:06 PM

I haven't run into this problem before, but your description does sound like something is failing.

The M1 uses a separate voice chip to generate all the voice announcements. The M1's microprocessor controls the voice chip, so it's possible that either one could be bad. But if everything else still seems to work ok, a bad voice chip would be my first guess as to what's wrong.

On my M1, the voice chip is an ISD4004, marked U6, near the serial port DB9 connector. It is in a 28-pin DIP package and is socketed. There's always a chance that the problem is simply a bad connection from the socket to one of the pins. If you feel comfortable removing and re-inserting the chip from its socket, that would be worth a shot.

If you had a spare M1 board, swapping chips would be an easy way to check if it is a bad chip or not.

Unfortunately, you can't simply replace the chip with a new one, as all the voice data is programmed into on-chip flash memory. But maybe you could convince Elk to sell you a new, pre-programmed chip rather than sending the M1 back to them for service,