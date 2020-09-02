Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Elk M1 Compatible with Axis Access Controller?

Started by jmistler , Today, 04:45 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 jmistler

jmistler

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 4 posts

Posted Today, 04:45 PM

Has anyone successfully integrated an Axis door controller (such as the A1001) with an Elk security panel? Would be very helpful to hear from someone with experience before I buy the equipment and try it out.

 

Thanks!


Back to Home Security


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·