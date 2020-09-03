Jump to content


Leviton/HAI Access Control Reader replacement (75A00-2)

Started by CrovaxMate , Today, 03:15 PM

Posted Today, 03:15 PM

We purchased an Omni Pro II setup for our offices from a local vendor when we moved 5 years back. That vendor has disappeared and all contact methods go to dead ends now. I've been maintaining our system by myself and haven't had much difficulty with it but this week one of our outdoor card readers kicked the bucket and no longer powers up and arms its door's mag lock.

 

I can't find anyone in my area that services Omni products and finding a vendor that sells the discontinued reader has proven extremely difficult.

 

Any help finding a replacement for a 75A00-2 proximity reader or a comparable model that works with the Omni Pro II board would be most appreciated. 


Posted Today, 05:11 PM

One listing on eBay.  It says one lot available (2 items per lot).  So it appears you would get two of them.

 

Not exactly cheap though:

https://www.ebay.com...SUAAOSwcVZfO9xf

 

Probably wise to start to look for an alternative though.


