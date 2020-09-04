Omni LTe Automation Erratic or Non-Existent

I began working with HAI in 1996 and installed my own system in 1998. Friends asked me about home automation and I installed systems for maybe 10 of my friends, and automated a range of requests from lighting to security of access gates at one friend's mountain property. I say this only to indicate that I've had a fair amount of experience with HAI systems.
Up until a few months ago, my LTe (4.0b) system was functioning normally. I have a combination of perhaps 20 X-10 switches and 3 UPB lights which had all been working according to an automation program in HAI.
Suddenly, none of the lights respond to the automation program. From my PC (Windows 10), I can manually turn all of the lights on and off, dim and brighten, etc, but the automation program won't make them run on the schedule I have automated.
I would appreciate any help the Forum might provide, and will be most happy to upload whatever files are needed, or provide any other information that anyone would find helpful to solve the problem.