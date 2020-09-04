Omni LTe Automation Erratic or Non-Existent

Posted Today, 12:12 PM

Well if PCA works fine with your connection to your panel relating to X10 and UPB then it is not a PIM issue.



You can also send commands out to turn on units via your consoles or keypads or Omnitouch screens.



Are you writing about automation lines in PCA or automation software which controls the Omni panel?



Here utilize Homeseer and Home Assistant to control the Omni Panel and automation lines in PCA plus some automation in Homeseer and HA.



Here utilize console keypad and touchscreens (OmniTouch 5.7es and Omnitouch Pro running on tabletop touchscreens) plus Homeseer Touch screens on same type of tabletops.



What software do you use for automation if any?

Could be noise on your power lines. I have had those issues before with X10 and UPB.

I did move my PIMs to separate breakers and circuits right off of the fuse panel and ran a cable from there to the OmniPro 2 panel.

That said I also have a couple of remote UPB Pims with ethernet access to test signal strength. Check your signals with Upstart.

I also utilize CM11A's with Homeseer and newest plugin has great diagnostics (noise et al).

My out door AC compressor went out last year and before it went out it was generating all sorts of noise on the power line that I could see with the old Elk X10 signal meter. Here switched over to a dual phased Volp TW-523 which is a TW-523 emulator on steroids. I only really use X10 these days for my Christmas lighting and landscaping lighting. Still using those old Black and Decker outdoor modules for this stuff.

A few years ago neighbor installed an in ground pool. The UPB noise coming in to the house here (300 feet away to the transformer) took down my UPB network. Installed a PCS (HAI) UPB repeater and that fixed that problem.

My in retrospect my guess is that you have some power line noise issues.

Go slow step by step to diagnose your noise problems. Circuit by circuit using a laptop and a UPB PIM (Upstart) and if you can get an Elk meter do the same with that.

Let us know how it goes.