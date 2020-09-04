Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Omni LTe Automation Erratic or Non-Existent

Started by South Peoria PM , Today, 10:36 AM

  • Please log in to reply
6 replies to this topic

#1 South Peoria PM

South Peoria PM

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 7 posts
  • Location:Traverse City, Michigan
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Tech:X10-PLC, UPB, INSTEON
  • Audio:Sonos
  • Video:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:POTS

Posted Today, 10:36 AM

I began working with HAI in 1996 and installed my own system in 1998. Friends asked me about home automation and I installed systems for maybe 10 of my friends, and automated a range of requests from lighting to security of access gates at one friend's mountain property. I say this only to indicate that I've had a fair amount of experience with HAI systems.

 

Up until a few months ago, my LTe (4.0b) system was functioning normally. I have a combination of perhaps 20 X-10 switches and 3 UPB lights which had all been working according to an automation program in HAI.

 

Suddenly, none of the lights respond to the automation program. From my PC (Windows 10), I can manually turn all of the lights on and off, dim and brighten, etc, but the automation program won't make them run on the schedule I have automated.

 

I would appreciate any help the Forum might provide, and will be most happy to upload whatever files are needed, or provide any other information that anyone would find helpful to solve the problem.


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10048 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 11:02 AM

@South Peoria PM

 

Welcome to the forum.  Here using an OmniPro 2 panel.

 

Are you using Windows 10 to connect to your OmniPro 2 panel?

 

Are you using a TW-523 with your panel.  Do you have a signal meter for your X10?  Can you send out an X10 command and watch your signal meter?

 

 

 

Here mostly UPB and just a few X10 devices and ZWave and Zigbee devices.

 

Utilize a Volp dual phased TW-523 controller here wired directly to the fuse panel.


#3 South Peoria PM

South Peoria PM

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 7 posts
  • Location:Traverse City, Michigan
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Tech:X10-PLC, UPB, INSTEON
  • Audio:Sonos
  • Video:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:POTS

Posted Today, 11:59 AM

Thanks Pete. Yes, Dealer PC Access is installed on my Win 10 desktop for connection to the Omni LTe panel.

 

The two interface modules that are connected are a "X-10 Pro 2-Way Powerline Interface" with no description of who made it (bought from Home Controls, San Diego) and then a Leviton UPB Powerline Interface Module 36A00-1, also purchased from Home Controls. Both interface units are at least 5 years old.

 

Seems odd that both units would be bad at the same time...would think that if X-10 interface is bad, at least the UPB lights would be responding.


#4 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10048 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 12:12 PM

Well if PCA works fine with your connection to your panel relating to X10 and UPB then it is not a PIM issue.
 
You can also send commands out to turn on units via your consoles or keypads or Omnitouch screens.
 
Are you writing about automation lines in PCA or automation software which controls the Omni panel?
 
Here utilize Homeseer and Home Assistant to control the Omni Panel and automation lines in PCA plus some automation in Homeseer and HA.

Here utilize console keypad and touchscreens (OmniTouch 5.7es and Omnitouch Pro running on tabletop touchscreens) plus Homeseer Touch screens on same type of tabletops.
 
What software do you use for automation if any?

 

Could be noise on your power lines.  I have had those issues before with X10 and UPB.

 

I did move my PIMs to separate breakers and circuits right off of the fuse panel and ran a cable from there to the OmniPro 2 panel.

 

That said I also have a couple of remote UPB Pims with ethernet access to test signal strength.  Check your signals with Upstart.

 

I also utilize CM11A's with Homeseer and newest plugin has great diagnostics (noise et al).

 

My out door AC compressor went out last year and before it went out it was generating all sorts of noise on the power line that I could see with the old Elk X10 signal meter.  Here switched over to a dual phased Volp TW-523 which is a TW-523 emulator on steroids.  I only really use X10 these days for my Christmas lighting and landscaping lighting.  Still using those old Black and Decker outdoor modules for this stuff.

 

A few years ago neighbor installed an in ground pool.  The UPB noise coming in to the house here (300 feet away to the transformer) took down my UPB network.  Installed a PCS (HAI) UPB repeater and that fixed that problem.

 

My in retrospect my guess is that you have some power line noise issues.

 

Go slow step by step to diagnose your noise problems.  Circuit by circuit using a laptop and a UPB PIM (Upstart) and if you can get an Elk meter do the same with that.  

 

Let us know how it goes.


#5 RAL

RAL

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 2166 posts
  • Location:Rhinebeck, NY
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:Elk M1
  • Tech:X10-PLC
  • Phone:POTS

Posted Today, 01:10 PM

I agree with Pete's suggestion about noise on the power line.  Have you installed any new LED bulbs recently?  Some brands are terrible in terms of the noise they inject into the power line.


#6 South Peoria PM

South Peoria PM

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 7 posts
  • Location:Traverse City, Michigan
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Tech:X10-PLC, UPB, INSTEON
  • Audio:Sonos
  • Video:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:POTS

Posted Today, 01:20 PM

Answering your questions one-by-one...

 

I don't have any consoles or touchscreens...all commands come from Dealer PC Access and there is no other controlling software, but I can run UpStart to check UPB signal strength and noise.

 

Do you think I should replace what seems to be a generic x-10 PIM with Jeff's latest emulator (I think he built a later version of the TW-523)?

 

How does the PCS repeater install? Where did you put it?


#7 South Peoria PM

South Peoria PM

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 7 posts
  • Location:Traverse City, Michigan
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Tech:X10-PLC, UPB, INSTEON
  • Audio:Sonos
  • Video:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:POTS

Posted Today, 01:20 PM

Answering your questions one-by-one...

 

I don't have any consoles or touchscreens...all commands come from Dealer PC Access and there is no other controlling software, but I can run UpStart to check UPB signal strength and noise.

 

Do you think I should replace what seems to be a generic x-10 PIM with Jeff's latest emulator (I think he built a later version of the TW-523)?

 

How does the PCS repeater install? Where did you put it?


Back to Home Automation


1 user(s) are reading this topic

1 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users


    South Peoria PM
  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·