Can anyone tell me if I can install exterior photoelectric sensors and connect them with any type of wireless ELK device to notify panel? I cannot get a wire from the exterior to the panel. Thanks!
-
WIRELESS INTEGRATION OF PHOTO ELECTRIC BEAMS TO ELK
Started by little66085 , Today, 02:41 PM
No replies to this topic
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users