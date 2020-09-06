M1 Gold, disable keypad trouble beeps?

Posted Today, 11:34 AM

My battery in the panel has gone sour and it's going to be the end of the week before I get a new one. Yes, I know that entering the code and pressing asterisk will clear the trouble, but then it'll test the battery the next night and start beeping in the middle of the night again.

I'm wondering if there's any way to simply disable all trouble beeps on the keypads until Friday.

Also, is this forum still the place to go to discuss Elk products? It's been years since I've been here (system has been working well) and the traffic now looks much less than it used to be.