Posted Today, 08:33 AM

I have 80 zones in my system, and, until recently, hadn't used any in the 65-80 range.

I just added a zone 65.

It looks like my M1KPNAV keypads cannot see zone 65, and they stop the display after zone 64.

This applies to both the "zone status" menu, and also the "show violated zones" feature, where it will ignore a violated zone 65.

I've tried re-enrolling, re-syncing, power-cycling, etc, to no avail.

Is this a known limitation in the M1KPNAV?