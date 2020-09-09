Lightning MQTT 2020

Revisiting an old project.
Wrote this July of 2017 on the Homeseer forum.
It did not work well for me at the time.
New endeavor is using a different AS3935 device and a RPi-3 and will be talking MQTT.
Hardware:
1 - GY-AS3935 AS3935 Lightning Detector Sensor Thunder Storm Warning Distance Detection Module for Arduino Raspberry Pi Weather Station（Max 40km）- Amazon
2 - Raspberry Pi 3.
This device will be mounted in the attic using a POE connected RPi3.
Software:
Python script which connects to the Lightning detector sensor and talks MQTT.