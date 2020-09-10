Jump to content


Facial Recognition

Started by pete_c , Today, 09:14 AM

Poll: Facial Recognition

Do you think the use of facial recognition technology is appropriate or inappropriate?

Would you support or oppose the use of facial recognition technology use by your local police and municipal agencies?

#1 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 09:14 AM

Noticed most if not all new cameras are starting to include facial recognition. 

 

Here have two Hikvision camera boards which include facial recognition options. 

 

Thinking that soon most doorbell cams will be including facial recognition.


#2 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

Posted Today, 11:24 AM

Facial recognition is scary!

 

Some testers report initial trials can detect sexual preference, criminal attitude thinking, and various other aspects with alarming accuracy in testing done by those involved.

 

Here come the "invasion of privacy" protests once the masses discover some of these capabilities.


#3 sic0048

sic0048

Posted Today, 01:21 PM

This is a tough question, and one the courts will be struggling with for a while.  (All my comments are based on the fact that I'm in the US.  Laws are different from country to country). 

 

On the one hand you don't exactly have any sense of privacy when it comes to your face anywhere but your own private property.  Therefore it is not illegal to use cameras in public locations and recordings wouldn't be illegal either.  

 

On the other hand, police generally need a probable cause to conduct searches. 

 

So is running a legally obtained digital face through a criminal database legal or illegal?  

 

Personally I think that unless people are notified that facial recognition software is being used, then it is illegal.  However, if there are clearly visible and readable signs/notices that facial rec is being used (like at the Super Bowl, or other high profile events and secure locations) then it is OK.


#4 upstatemike

upstatemike

Posted Today, 02:40 PM

Police don't need a warrant to run the plate on your car if you drive past them because it is plainly visible. How is a face different except you have the legal option to cover your face if you want but not the right to obscure your license plate.


#5 upstatemike

upstatemike

Posted Today, 02:46 PM

Here's a film (currently on Netflix) that explores some of these privacy issues:

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anon_(film)


