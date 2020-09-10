Posted Today, 01:21 PM

This is a tough question, and one the courts will be struggling with for a while. (All my comments are based on the fact that I'm in the US. Laws are different from country to country).

On the one hand you don't exactly have any sense of privacy when it comes to your face anywhere but your own private property. Therefore it is not illegal to use cameras in public locations and recordings wouldn't be illegal either.

On the other hand, police generally need a probable cause to conduct searches.

So is running a legally obtained digital face through a criminal database legal or illegal?

Personally I think that unless people are notified that facial recognition software is being used, then it is illegal. However, if there are clearly visible and readable signs/notices that facial rec is being used (like at the Super Bowl, or other high profile events and secure locations) then it is OK.