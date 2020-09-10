Elk m1 gold technician

Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM

Ive been having problems with my system. It turns on and off with no problems and most of the sensors are working, but a select few. I cannot figure out why. Put fresh batteries and nothing. completely deleted the sensor and reassigned, still nothing. Some of the voice prompts change on their own. 2 of my 3 wireless smoke detectors will not function properly. One tests good on the detector but the system will not assign it and the other gets assigned but false alarms every few weeks, always in the mid of night. All products are from elk.

I think i need a hand from a tech. Does anyone know of a company in south central louisiana that works on these? Ive called some local companies but struck out.

