Posted Today, 12:31 PM

Received a strange email from IFTTT describing a 'set your own price' for their Pro version. I tried looking for a demo time or more information on what exactly 'pro' gets you, but like most of that site, information on anything is extremely limited.

IFTT.jpg

Just curious if anyone out there is using the Pro service. If so with what platform(s)?