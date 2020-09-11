Elk M1G Two-way Wireless - going mad?

Posted Today, 05:23 PM

I have a crazy situation that I can't explain. I'm hoping someone here can confirm that I'm not going mad.



I purchased an Elk 6022 wireless sensor along with some wired garage door sensors to wire to the 6022. The 6022 has one magnetic reed switch, but also two wired ports for external sensors (the wires to the sensors must be very short). I installed the garage door sensors and wired them to the Elk-6022. So far all is going according to plan.



In the Elk RP software, wireless zone 17 was already defined, as I have one other wireless sensor. I added zone 18 and 19 as the Elk 6022 using the appropriate TX-ID and Loop number for the appropriate zone. The garage double-door on loop 1 and the single car door on loop 3.



Once done, zone 18 for the single car door (which ended up being TX-ID loop 3) was working perfectly, but zone 19 (TX-ID loop 1) would not read at all. We primarily use the double-car door. I could see the 6022 transmit the door opening because the 6022 has a status light, but nothing was received by the Elk system.



I read in the 6022 instructions that it is recommended, but not required, that the devices be defined in sequence. I had defined them backwards, first was loop 3 then loop 1. So I deleted zone 18 - set all the parameters back to null/blank. I proceed to define zone 20 as TX-ID loop 3. So now, zone 19 is loop 1 and zone 20 is loop 3 - in sequence. After completing this, zone 19 is now working perfectly, but zone 20 is not.



No wiring was changed, and zone 19 definition was not changed.



Am I going mad? Why would this work this way? How can I get it to read both loop numbers? I just can't figure it out. It's as if the M1G is ignoring the loop ID entirely. It finds the first zone that matches the TX-ID, and that's what it matches on.



Thanks for the help!



Mark



p.s. I forgot to mention that I have the ELK-M1XRFTW (not the newer rftwM) and the distance between the 6022 and the XRFTW is approx 20 feet through a wall (an attached garage).

