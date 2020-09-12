Jump to content


How to disable avatar?

Started by belletow , Yesterday, 10:19 PM

#1 belletow

Posted Yesterday, 10:19 PM

Hello i am new user and i would to ask you, How to disable avatar?

#2 LarrylLix

Posted Yesterday, 11:45 PM

You don't have a custom avatar.


