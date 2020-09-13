Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Rebooting ELK M1 from RP2 or reset smoke alarm

Started by TriLife , Yesterday, 04:27 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 TriLife

TriLife

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 75 posts

Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM

Greetings,

I'm out of town, overseas and my smoke alarm triggered, likely due to the crappy air with all the Wild fires around.

There is no fire at the house, but the smoke alarm latched and I need to reset it.

Is there a way to do this from the RP2 software? I only find a way to reboot the M1XEP...

Cheers;
Back to Home Security


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·