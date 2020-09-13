Rebooting ELK M1 from RP2 or reset smoke alarm

Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM

Greetings,



I'm out of town, overseas and my smoke alarm triggered, likely due to the crappy air with all the Wild fires around.



There is no fire at the house, but the smoke alarm latched and I need to reset it.



Is there a way to do this from the RP2 software? I only find a way to reboot the M1XEP...



Cheers;

