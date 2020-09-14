Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Adding reed switch to vinyl sliding window?

Started by JimS , Yesterday, 08:53 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 JimS

JimS

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 721 posts
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Mister House
  • Hardware:Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • Video:MythTV

Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM

Have done a bit of searching for details of how others have done this but have come up empty...  Anyone done this or have links to others doing it?  It looks like there is enough room above the window to put a reed switch and a small neodymium magnet.  Both sections slide so I will have to add to both sections or block one side from moving.


Back to Home Security


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·