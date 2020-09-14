Have done a bit of searching for details of how others have done this but have come up empty... Anyone done this or have links to others doing it? It looks like there is enough room above the window to put a reed switch and a small neodymium magnet. Both sections slide so I will have to add to both sections or block one side from moving.
Adding reed switch to vinyl sliding window?
Started by JimS , Yesterday, 08:53 PM
