Power Budgeting for Sensors

Started by jmistler , Today, 03:32 PM

#1 jmistler

jmistler

Posted Today, 03:32 PM

This is my first Elk install. Working on power planning.

 

My setup:

 

Elk-M1G

Elk-M1XEP (P1216 power supply)

Elk-M1XSLU (.031A)

Elk-M1XOVR (.33A)

Elk-M1DBH (0A)

Elk-120 (1A)

Elk-M1TWA (1A)

Elk-WSV2 (1A)

(10) GRI-2600 water sensors (.01A)

​(1) Sentrol garage door sensor (.25A)

(9) Tane Pill, SBT10 window / door sensors (.5A)

 

The current draw worksheet has me at nearly 9A. I thought my setup was pretty small compared to what I had been seeing from others on this forum, so I was scratching my head. Some questions:

 

1. Those door sensors seem like they draw a HUGE amount of power @ .5A each.  Is that what everyone else is finding with door sensors?

2. In order to stay under 1A for my main board, it seems like I will have to put the Elk-TWA, Elk-120, Elk-WSV2 on aux power (which seems in line with what everyone else is doing) but will I also have to power all of my sensors from aux power?

3. If I do have to power the sensors from aux power, does that mean I need to add an M1XIN and hook them all up to that, leaving the M1G inputs empty?

 

Thanks!

 

 


#2 RAL

RAL

Posted Today, 04:12 PM

The door and window contacts that are connected to zone inputs do not draw any power.  You are mistaking the current handling limit of the switch contact for power draw.  It's just the maximum current that the switch contact can handle.

 

Things like motion detectors, glassbreak detectors and the GR2600 sensors do draw power.

 

If you are powering the M1XEP off of the P1216, you do not need to count the M1XEP in your power calculation.

 

You SHOULD include any keypads in your calculation.

 

Still, from the other items in your list, you will be needing an aux power supply.  I'd recommend something like from the Altronix AL400 series. This should be just enough to power the XEP, Elk 120, TWA and WSV2.  If you think you might be adding more in the future, you could add a second AL400.

 

One other thing to be careful with is sizing the backup batteries.  You want the M1's battery to run out of power before the aux batteries.  The M1 won't be happy if the aux batteries die before the M1 does.

 

You do not need to connect sensors powered by aux power to an M1XIN.  They can connect to M1 main zones without any problems.  But you should connect the NEG/-12V terminals of the M1 and aux power supply together.


#3 jmistler

jmistler

Posted Today, 04:45 PM

Thank you so much. A few related questions. First...

 

Am I thinking correctly that, in order to install the TWA (using J16) and have two or more relays also connected to the system (beyond output 3), I would need to add an M1XOVR?  An M1RB would have no way to physically connect to the main board, right?


#4 RAL

RAL

Posted Today, 05:51 PM

Yes, you would need to add a M1XOVR.  That will give you 8 more voltage outputs plus 8 more relay outputs. If you wanted them all to be relay outputs, then you would connect a M1RB to convert the 8 voltage outputs to relays.  Another way to convert the voltage outputs to relays would be to use the voltage outputs to drive individual relays, like an Elk 912 or 924.


#5 jmistler

jmistler

Posted Today, 06:29 PM

Regarding the Altronix AL400ULX...

 

If using that to power the XEP, Elk 120, TWA, and WSV2, would I need to add an Altronix ACM4CB to distribute it to out to each one?

 

What about this low battery cutoff issue I have been reading about?  Altronix LPD necessary?

 

Any other devices or connectors to make that auxiliary power work smoothly?


#6 RAL

RAL

Posted Today, 07:33 PM

Adding a LPD to cut power from the batteries is a good thing to do.&nbsp; Otherwise, nothing prevents the batteries from being drained below 10.5V, where it can cause damage to the batteries. I've wondered why Altronix didn't build that into the design of the power supply.

There are a whole bunch of AL400 models, which are mostly based on the same power supply board - the AL400ULXB2. They then customize things by adding output distribution boards for particular functions.

The ACM boards are meant for access control applications, such as electronic door locks. You don't really want an ACM model.&nbsp; But if you can find one at a bargain price on eBay, it might be worth it, as you can disable the ACM functions and use it as a simple distribution board. It just takes more effort to understand the configuration options.

Rather, you should get a power distribution model, which has a PDx or PDxCB suffix. The plain PD boards have 4, 8 or 16 outputs, each of which has an individual fuse. The PDxCB boards use PTCs instead of conventional fuses. It might seem like a nice idea to have a PTC that resets itself without having to replace a fuse. But blown fuses are easy to spot, while it takes a bit more work to find which PTC is having problems. Overall though, blown fuses should be a rare occurrence.

So, I would recommend one of the models below, with the CB models as a second choice. The ULX models have a larger/deeper enclosure which can accommodate larger batteries as well as the additional PDx board.

AL400ULPDx
AL400ULXPDx
AL400ULPDxCB
AL400ULXPDxCB

#7 RAL

RAL

Posted Today, 07:49 PM

Just to add one more option... if you just get a plain AL400ULX, without any power distribution board, you can simply connect the output of the power supply board to all your device wires with wire nuts, Wago connectors, or terminal strips.  This won't give you any fused protection, and if one device fails, it will take them all down, rather than blowing a single fuse.  


