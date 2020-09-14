Power Budgeting for Sensors

Posted Today, 03:32 PM

This is my first Elk install. Working on power planning.

My setup:

Elk-M1G

Elk-M1XEP (P1216 power supply)

Elk-M1XSLU (.031A)

Elk-M1XOVR (.33A)

Elk-M1DBH (0A)

Elk-120 (1A)

Elk-M1TWA (1A)

Elk-WSV2 (1A)

(10) GRI-2600 water sensors (.01A)

​(1) Sentrol garage door sensor (.25A)

(9) Tane Pill, SBT10 window / door sensors (.5A)

The current draw worksheet has me at nearly 9A. I thought my setup was pretty small compared to what I had been seeing from others on this forum, so I was scratching my head. Some questions:

1. Those door sensors seem like they draw a HUGE amount of power @ .5A each. Is that what everyone else is finding with door sensors?

2. In order to stay under 1A for my main board, it seems like I will have to put the Elk-TWA, Elk-120, Elk-WSV2 on aux power (which seems in line with what everyone else is doing) but will I also have to power all of my sensors from aux power?

3. If I do have to power the sensors from aux power, does that mean I need to add an M1XIN and hook them all up to that, leaving the M1G inputs empty?

Thanks!