ELK M1 outputs always on

Looking for help on why outputs 7-16 are always on. I do not have an output expander board so have wired relays to 4 of the outputs. The always on is something new and this has not always been the case. I have checked the voltage across output 15 and the neg output and get 13 volts constant. I have written rules that are suppose to turn on and off the outputs. they were working fine until recently. Tried updating the firmware but that didn't help.
Am I missing something??? I am guessing it is probably something basic that I just am not seeing.