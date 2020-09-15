ELK M1 outputs always on

Posted Today, 04:33 PM

One other thing to try is to do a Receive All and save your configuration information. Then do a reset of the panel back to the factory defaults and see if the outputs start working again. If they do, then it would seem that there might be something wrong in your configuration. Though, if you didn't change anything and this happened out of the blue it would be hard to blame on the configuration. I would then do a Send and reconfigure the panel and see if the problem comes back.

If it still doesn't work, then I would send the panel back to Elk and see if they can repair it. If I recall, they charge a modest diagnosis fee if it is out of warranty, and will let you know if it can be repaired and what it will cost.