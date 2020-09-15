Jump to content


ELK M1 outputs always on

Started by arctec37 , Today, 03:08 PM

#1 arctec37

arctec37

Posted Today, 03:08 PM

Looking for help on why outputs 7-16 are always on. I do not have an output expander board so have wired relays to 4 of the outputs. The always on is something new and this has not always been the case. I have checked the voltage across output 15 and the neg output and get 13 volts constant. I have written rules that are suppose to turn on and off the outputs. they were working fine until recently. Tried updating the firmware but that didn't help.

 

Am I missing something??? I am guessing it is probably something basic that I just am not seeing.


#2 RAL

RAL

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

If things were working previously, and a power-off-on cycle didn't cure the problem, then I would suspect that something on the M1 board has failed.


#3 arctec37

arctec37

Posted Today, 03:30 PM

That's what I was afraid of, but didn't want to think about that.  Was hoping for some simple solution that I was just missing.


#4 RAL

RAL

Posted Today, 04:33 PM

One other thing to try is to do a Receive All and save your configuration information.  Then do a reset of the panel back to the factory defaults and see if the outputs start working again.   If they do, then it would seem that there might be something wrong in your configuration.  Though, if you didn't change anything and this happened out of the blue it would be hard to blame on the configuration.  I would then do a Send and reconfigure the panel and see if the problem comes back.

 

If it still doesn't work, then I would send the panel back to Elk and see if they can repair it.  If I recall, they charge a modest diagnosis fee if it is out of warranty, and will let you know if it can be repaired and what it will cost.


#5 arctec37

arctec37

Posted Today, 05:00 PM

Thanks, That does seem to be a good next step. Will give it a try.


