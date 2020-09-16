Multiple M1DBH wiring

Posted Today, 01:25 PM

Long time no post, the pandemic has me nuts as I'm a healthcare consultant. Hope all is well with all y'all.

I want to put up a 2nd M1DBH. I've totally misunderstood 19 million things in the last <n> units of time.

Question 1: Whadda youse guys think this line means? "Two or or more M1DBH Hubs may be connected in a straight (single) daisy chain to increase the number of home runs"

It could mean:

1) Take the 4 wires from the main, run to the first M1DBH and also to the 2nd M1DBH. Bus is terminated on both M1DBH after the last device.

2) Take the last (9th) spot on the first M1DBH, connect that to the 2nd M1DBH.

Alas the problem is that i've had MASSIVE issues with my Elk ever since I had my Tesla solar installed. They redid the wiring at the main completely, I forgot to physically turn off the Elk, the new surge blew out tons of stuff. I replaced my my main, M1DBH, a few expansion boards. But still, I'm unable to get the last 3 ports on a brand new M1DBH working.

I realize my M1DBH issues are a different post but I was hoping to throw money at the problem and do option 1.

Question 2:: What if I need a 3rd M1DBH (very likely)? If I homerun back to the main, I think I can terminate on all 3 M1DBH but it'll still be 1 contiguous line based on the answer above.