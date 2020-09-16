I've heard a little bit about Home Assistant as an alternative to Homeseer (searched here but didn't find much). I'm a long-time Homeseer user, but increasingly frustrated with it over the past few years. But I'm concerned that Home Assistant might be a bit too raw, less featured, more complex, and maybe even less supported and documented than HS. I've always found this forum to be down to earth and less biased than others, so I thought I'd ask about any Home Assistant experiences and opinions.
Thanks,
Mark