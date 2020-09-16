Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Home Assistant?

Started by Mark S. , Today, 06:34 PM

  • Please log in to reply
2 replies to this topic

#1 Mark S.

Mark S.

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 152 posts
  • Location:Connecticut
  • Experience:average
  • Software:HomeSeer
  • Hardware:StarGate
  • Tech:X10-PLC
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr

Posted Today, 06:34 PM

I've heard a little bit about Home Assistant as an alternative to Homeseer (searched here but didn't find much).  I'm a long-time Homeseer user, but increasingly frustrated with it over the past few years.   But I'm concerned that Home Assistant might be a bit too raw, less featured, more complex, and maybe even less supported and documented than HS.  I've always found this forum to be down to earth and less biased than others, so I thought I'd ask about any Home Assistant experiences and opinions.

 

Thanks,

Mark


#2 picta

picta

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 906 posts
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, StarGate
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, Z-Wave, CentraLite
  • Audio:HAI
  • Video:Custom

Posted Today, 07:19 PM

I am also a long time HS user, and have been searching for an alternative myself. I checked out HA and found it similar to what HS used to be when they released a beta version for HS2. That is: not well documented, frequent updates break things, simple tasks are difficult to do, support is through the forum (which means you may or may not get your answer). On a plus side there are many "platforms" (aka plugins in HS) that are available to jump start integrations. Writing your own scripts is a chore, but doable. Most of the HA forum seems to be dedicated to UI rather than automation, but there are some interesting threads as well. In short, I would say it is not ready for prime time but going there (just my personal opinion). So I will continue on with HS as my main software controller, will utilize some functionality of HA mainly for some new components and hope that something better will come along.


#3 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1543 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, Ontario
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:ISY-99, Custom
  • Tech:INSTEON, 1-Wire, Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Today, 07:41 PM

Check out ISY994i in the Universal Devices forums. Many have switched from HS and HA to ISY and are very happy with it.

 

Ignore the "beta" label as it will remain until Zwave stops changing and/or adding devices. Someday the device tables will be separated and the firmware will be the official release, at that point. Never heard of one crashing.


Back to Home Automation


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·