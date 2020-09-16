Home Assistant?

Posted Today, 07:19 PM

I am also a long time HS user, and have been searching for an alternative myself. I checked out HA and found it similar to what HS used to be when they released a beta version for HS2. That is: not well documented, frequent updates break things, simple tasks are difficult to do, support is through the forum (which means you may or may not get your answer). On a plus side there are many "platforms" (aka plugins in HS ) that are available to jump start integrations. Writing your own scripts is a chore, but doable. Most of the HA forum seems to be dedicated to UI rather than automation, but there are some interesting threads as well. In short, I would say it is not ready for prime time but going there (just my personal opinion). So I will continue on with HS as my main software controller, will utilize some functionality of HA mainly for some new components and hope that something better will come along.