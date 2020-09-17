Buying a home with an HAI OmniPro II system and need help...

Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM

Hi all, please let me begin by apologizing for my ignorance with this entire subject. I've tried reading so many different threads from others and researching online, but I just don't understand the terminology and the intricacies of the system. In short, my wife and I are buying a wonderful home that had and HAI OmniPro II system installed when it was built in 2005, and the seller told me he hasn't kept up on the technology and doesn't really use it for anything these days.



The thing is, there are control panels in every room of the house and even the hallways, along with all sorts of motion detectors and I believe plugs that may be connected to the system. Every room has two unique outlets. One has connections for telephone, Ethernet, two coaxial cables, and two electric outlets. The seller said they may or may not be connected to the system, he's not sure and has never used it that way. The other has more cable, HDMI, Ethernet, and multiple audio jacks. The seller said it's a connection to a whole-house audio system that I don't have a clue how to use and may also be connected to the OmniPro system.

In the basement are two HAI boxes, along with a rack of audio and other electronics, and several electronic relay setups. I don't have the faintest clue what any of them do. If this will allow me, I'll attach pictures.

Basically, I'm trying to figure out if this system is able to be upgraded and if it would be worthwhile to do it. For instance, the security alarm is supposed to dial out if there is an activation once it's armed, but there is no phone service to the house and since we use cell phones exclusively, we won't have it hooked up either. Can it be converted to somehow connect to the modem or wifi to work as a security system that way? Is it possible it's already connected to it in some way? How do I find out more about the system and whether it's worth keeping and upgrading?



Thank you in advance for any help you can give me. We close on the house in two weeks and I'm trying to make preparations for everything moving forward. The seller has been great about sharing info, but he said he really doesn't use the system and hasn't kept up on the technology.