Elk M1 Rule Example for LED Pulse?

Started by jmistler , Today, 09:14 AM

#1 jmistler

jmistler

Posted Today, 09:14 AM

I need to set up a flashing light for someone that is hearing impaired to alert them when the alarm has been tripped.

 

Could anyone show an example of a rule for the Elk M1 that pulses an LED? It would need to pulse until the alarm is reset.

 

Thanks!


#2 RAL

RAL

Posted Today, 10:24 AM

A simple way to do this would be to use an Elk SL1 strobe and connect it to Output 2.  They are hard to miss, though not the most stylish thing to mount on the wall.  

 

Otherwise, you could connect an  LED to a voltage output, or to a relay controlled by an output.  Depends on how much current your LED requires.  Just make sure you have an appropriate resistor to limit the current.  

 

For a rule, you can use:  

Whenever Every 2 Seconds  

  AND Any Alarm Any Area is Active

Then Turn Out3 ON for 1 Sec


