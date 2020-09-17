Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Two relays off one output

Started by arctec37 , Today, 03:26 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 arctec37

arctec37

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 26 posts
  • Hardware:Elk M1

Posted Today, 03:26 PM

I ran into a problem which may be my own doing. had a 912 relay about 75 feet from the panel and used an output to trigger it. The wiring is standard alarm wire so I am assuming I had a voltage drop and increase in current.  I am trying not to have to snake new wire so I am thinking of putting a 912 relay by the M1 panel connected to one of the outputs say #12 and from that relay connect a 12v power supply to trigger the 924 relay 75' away. That way I will not be taxing the panel due to voltage drop. The 924 relay 75' away is powering a 120v outlet.

 

Any thoughs????


#2 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1544 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, Ontario
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:ISY-99, Custom
  • Tech:INSTEON, 1-Wire, Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Today, 03:36 PM

Extra conductors in the cable? Double up the copper.

 

Solid state relay with a more sensitive input/coil?


Back to Elk Products, Inc (ELK)


2 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 2 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Marketplace
  4. Elk Products, Inc (ELK)
  5. Privacy Policy
  6. Forum Guidelines ·