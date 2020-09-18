Help Needed For re-Ip-ing Snap Link

Posted Today, 01:17 AM

Hi All,

I am helping out my friend who has HAI SnapLink installed in their house. They also have the mobile app. Just recently they changed their router and network to a Google Wifi Mesh network. When I open the snap link application on their desktop computer I can see it fails to connect and the reason is the IPs that were assigned no longer exist.

They did connect their switch to the new router so all of the physical connection should be good but how do I go about re-IP-ing every component with one that exists on this new network?

I know that once I get their components IP'd and on the internal network, I will have to set up the port forwarding rules on the new router but having zero experience with home automation tools, I find the snap link interface to be not so intuitive.

Any help will be GREATLY appreciated!!