Elk speaks "old" message when re-enabled?

Posted Today, 11:32 AM

I have a rule that at 11Pm, the voice gets disabled. and then at 7am it gets re-enabled.

Meanwhile at 6am, my ISY controller disarms my system for me as part of a morning routine. No announcement is made, as expected.

Then, later in the day, if I have some other ELK announcement, it always starts with "Area 1 disarmed, " then continues onto the new announcement. It is as if the 6am announcement gets saved in a que and then once the voice is re-enabled and a new message needs to be communicated, it dumps what is in the que first...

Any thoughts anyone? Thanks,