Posted Today, 02:49 PM

Hello again. Been years since I have been to this forum and it thinks this is my first post. That's ok. I have a large Elk-m1 installation that has been almost rock solid since 2007ish. Except for 2 lighting strikes (= 3 mother boards).

Now I am starting a new adventure. New home with a equally large or larger HAI OPII installation. So I'm back looking for help...