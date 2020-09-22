Jump to content


PC ACCESS "network" menu item greyed out

Started by SachWin , Today, 10:46 AM

SachWin

SachWin

Posted Today, 10:46 AM

Hello.

 

I just installed Dealer PC ACCESS to try to access my HAI panel remotely and for some reason the "network" option in the menu in the PC ACCESS program is grayed out and won't allow me to select it.  

 

 

 

Does anyone have any ideas on how to "un-grey" the Network menu item?

 

Thank you.


pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 11:32 AM

1 - get the IP and keys of your panel via installer code with a keypad console.

 

2 - Do a new account file and put in the IP / keys to your OmniPro panel. 

 

3 - Once connected via the network you can

 

4 - download your configuration from the panel to PCA if you want.

 

or

 

Using PCA open a backup of your configuration if you have one.

 

or

 

1 - purchase or make a serial cable with a RJ11-12 at one end and a serial RS-232 at the other end

 

It is only three pins:  (google RJ11 and RS-232 pinouts for drawings)

 

RJ-11 ==> Pin # 1 = =  RS-232 ==> Pin #5

RJ-11 ==> Pin # 3 = =  RS-232 ==> Pin #3

RJ-11 ==> Pin # 4 = =  RS-232 ==> Pin #2

 

 

2 - connect PCA via a console serial connection - you do not need the IP or keys to connect via serial port.

 

3 - download your configuration 

 

4 - you will see the IP and keys in your configuration in PCA.


