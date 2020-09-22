PC ACCESS "network" menu item greyed out

Posted Today, 11:32 AM

1 - get the IP and keys of your panel via installer code with a keypad console.

2 - Do a new account file and put in the IP / keys to your OmniPro panel.

3 - Once connected via the network you can

4 - download your configuration from the panel to PCA if you want.

or

Using PCA open a backup of your configuration if you have one.

or

1 - purchase or make a serial cable with a RJ11-12 at one end and a serial RS-232 at the other end

It is only three pins: (google RJ11 and RS-232 pinouts for drawings)

RJ-11 ==> Pin # 1 = = RS-232 ==> Pin #5

RJ-11 ==> Pin # 3 = = RS-232 ==> Pin #3

RJ-11 ==> Pin # 4 = = RS-232 ==> Pin #2

2 - connect PCA via a console serial connection - you do not need the IP or keys to connect via serial port.

3 - download your configuration

4 - you will see the IP and keys in your configuration in PCA.