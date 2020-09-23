Elk + Homeseer + Sonos?

Posted Today, 09:06 AM

I am planning on installing an Elk-M1G, and have Sonos throughout the house. I would like to be able to play my own recorded announcements (like you would do with an Elk-124) in various areas of the house, but would like to use the Sonos speakers that are already in the various zones to output the audio rather than Elk speakers. I would also like to have the 2-way communication offered by the Elk-TWA/TWI.

Has anyone successfully achieved this? Perhaps by adding Homeseer as the mediator between the two systems and placing Elk-M1TWM microphones in strategic locations?

If so, do I still need an Elk-124? An Elk-TWI?

Perhaps Homeseer offers all of this (including self-recorded announcements) without the Elk cards?

Any guidance would be most helpful. Thanks!