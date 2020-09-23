Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Elk + Homeseer + Sonos?

Started by jmistler , Today, 09:06 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 jmistler

jmistler

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 13 posts

Posted Today, 09:06 AM

I am planning on installing an Elk-M1G, and have Sonos throughout the house.  I would like to be able to play my own recorded announcements (like you would do with an Elk-124) in various areas of the house, but would like to use the Sonos speakers that are already in the various zones to output the audio rather than Elk speakers. I would also like to have the 2-way communication offered by the Elk-TWA/TWI.

 

Has anyone successfully achieved this?  Perhaps by adding Homeseer as the mediator between the two systems and placing Elk-M1TWM microphones in strategic locations?

 

If so, do I still need an Elk-124?  An Elk-TWI?

 

Perhaps Homeseer offers all of this (including self-recorded announcements) without the Elk cards?

 

Any guidance would be most helpful. Thanks!


Back to Home Security


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·