Posted Yesterday, 11:15 PM

Has anyone figured out a way to initiate two-way communication from a smart phone (while away from home) inside the house via the Elk-M1TWA + TWSFs without a POTS line?

Perhaps there is a third party app (like Homeseer?) that could connect a smart phone to the M1TWA and initiate the communication?

Or perhaps there is a VOIP/SIP solution?

Thanks.