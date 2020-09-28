Need to pick up a couple routers and like having ddwrt flexibility. Don't need super fast as my incoming pipe is fairly slow. But range is important. It's been a long time since I bought routers and the prices seem a little crazy. Not looking for super cheap but would like to keep it under $75 if possible.
low cost ddwrt capable router recommendations?
Started by JimS , Today, 11:35 AM
Posted Today, 11:35 AM
Posted Today, 11:52 AM
What's up with router pricing? I see Asus RT-N10+ for around $300. I have one that I have had for quite a while and am pretty sure it was under $50. Sure didn't pay anywhere close to $300.
JimS