low cost ddwrt capable router recommendations?

Started by JimS , Today, 11:35 AM

#1 JimS

JimS

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 723 posts
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Mister House
  • Hardware:Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • Video:MythTV

Posted Today, 11:35 AM

Need to pick up a couple routers and like having ddwrt flexibility.  Don't need super fast as my incoming pipe is fairly slow.  But range is important.  It's been a long time since I bought routers and the prices seem a little crazy.  Not looking for super cheap but would like to keep it under $75 if possible. 


#2 JimS

JimS

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 723 posts
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Mister House
  • Hardware:Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • Video:MythTV

Posted Today, 11:52 AM

What's up with router pricing?  I see Asus RT-N10+ for around $300.  I have one that I have had for quite a while and am pretty sure it was under $50.  Sure didn't pay anywhere close to $300.


