Data Bus Errors in output expander

Posted Today, 03:45 PM

I've been getting data bus errors for my output expander located in the garage, and I am at wits end trying to figure out the cause. I suspect that is why my system has randomly rebooting, sometimes a couple times a day.

The detached garage is about 150 feet from my house, and the enclosure in the garage houses one input expander, one output expander, and auxilliary power. I have direct burial cat6 cable running between garage enclosure and the ELK M1 control panel.

Currently, the wires look like this:

green (data A) and white (data and black (negative) go out to garage each using a strand of the cat6 cable from the Elk M1DBHR and connect directly to the Elk M1XOVER. Red (12v) and negative from the AUX battery also connect to the Elk M1XOVR. The screw down terminals for the ELK M1XOVR also have a short 4 conductor wire that takes the red, green, white, and black from the Elk M1XOVR and brings each one to the Elk M1XIN in its respective spot.

The jumper is terminated on the ELK M1XIN but not the Elk M1XOVR. If that seems confusing, I can take a picture.

I am getting about 100 data bus errors per hour on the Elk M1XOVR, but none on the ELK M1XIN. Is there something I can check to fix these errors? Or is there a better way to wire these? Unfortunately, I don't think ELk did a good job explaining how this should look.