ELK M1G Repeat 1367 System Startup and tiny Siren sound

Greetings;I have noticed some strange behavior on my M1Gold.1- First of all, the mother board sounds like it has a tiny wailing siren on it, which keeps on wailing for a few seconds and starts again... There is no siren connected to the system.2- looking at the log, I keep getting repeat 1367 = SYSTEM START UP messages. Not occasional, NON-STOP It only stops, when I connect in with my M1XEP. After power up, the extended data columns says: Control, Keypad 1, Input Exp.2 and 3 and 4 and 5.I have a couple of F keys programmed on Keypad 1, they respond ok, so do the magnetic door sensors...I tried disconnecting EVERYTHING from the M1 except for the M1XEP and rebooted the system. Same reaction.Attached is the log file. Note that before disconnecting the various Expansion boards, the STARTUPs only indicated Input Exp. 2 and 3... EDIT: And, after I logged off the M1G and the Forum, went for dinner and logged onto the M1G again, the STARTUPs are back to Exp 2 and 3...For completeness' sake. Only 2 magnetic sensors are connected to the board at this time, the expansion boards are sitting empty. No fire or anything else... There is no phone line, it communicates via the XEP. EDIT: I have 2 M1DBHs. Exp2 is the first RJ45 on M1DBH-1 and Exp3 is the first RJ45 on the M1DBH-2. The termination dongle is at the end of DBH-2.Changing the OUTPUT 2 from Siren to Voltage doesn't kill the wailing siren.Thanks for your help

