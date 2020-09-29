[SOLVED] ELK M1G Repeat 1367 System Startup and tiny Siren sound

Posted Today, 04:39 PM

Follow Up;

I figured out the problem.

When I added the additional expansion boards, I also added little Buck converters to get a 5V supply for some Z-Wave motion sensors... It would appear that when those buggers came alive to send data, it created just enough noise on the 12V supply lines to cause expander 2 and expander 3 to glitch and reset the system.

Solution: using the spare BLU/WHT pair to carry the 12V straight from the mother board to the buck converters... this stopped the SYSTEM STARTUPs.

Putting a meter to the supply pins of the expander, it shows 13.87V, the supply of the buck converters shows 13.40V. The lines are fairly long (300ft round tip).

I already had a back-up power supply on one of the far expanders, but hadn't hooked it up. I will now!

Cheers;