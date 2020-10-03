Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

OP2 Outdoor Temp Sensor (31A00-8) reading 35F too high

Started by firepuppy , Today, 02:43 PM

  • Please log in to reply
2 replies to this topic

#1 firepuppy

firepuppy

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 3 posts

Posted Today, 02:43 PM

So I had such good results posting my PSC05 problem I thought I'd give the forum another go:

 

My Outdoor sensor has been consistently reading 35deg(F) above actual for at least 2 years; I finally decided it must be the sensor and ordered a new 31A00-8 last week and was REALLY disappointed when I installed it yesterday and saw the same issue.  It's wired to Zone 15 input; I noticed there's no pulldown resistor on that input; is that correct?

 

I did search the forum and elsewhere but couldn't find anyone else having a similar problem;

any thoughts?

 


#2 picta

picta

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 914 posts
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, StarGate
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, Z-Wave, CentraLite
  • Audio:HAI
  • Video:Custom

Posted Today, 03:06 PM

So I had such good results posting my PSC05 problem I thought I'd give the forum another go:

 

My Outdoor sensor has been consistently reading 35deg(F) above actual for at least 2 years; I finally decided it must be the sensor and ordered a new 31A00-8 last week and was REALLY disappointed when I installed it yesterday and saw the same issue.  It's wired to Zone 15 input; I noticed there's no pulldown resistor on that input; is that correct?

 

I did search the forum and elsewhere but couldn't find anyone else having a similar problem;

any thoughts?


Is it configured as ER Outdoor Temperature zone?


#3 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10084 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 03:10 PM

Here have had an HAI temperature sensor outside for over 10 years.  The last 5 years it was never very accurate so replaced it with a new one last year.    It is working fine but a tad slow compared to the 1-Wire cabled DS18B20 sensor.

 

Have multiple temperature and temperature/humidity sensors inside of the house and these have been fine over 10 years. (each sensor uses a different zone).

 

Note that the combo temperature and humidity sensors utilize 4 wires.  1 wire for the temperature sensor to one zone and another for the humidity sensor to another zone and a 12 VDC wire to the panel.

 

There is no pull down resistor on these.  The temperature sensor has a  little pot on it to calibrate the sensor.

 

Test the combo sensor with a short 22/4 cable wired to the panel.  If it works then its your wiring to the outdoor sensor.  If it doesn't work then return it to the seller.

 

Choices on PCA are: 

 

1 - ER Outdoor Temp, ER Temp alarm, ER Temperature  * I do not utilize these - ER=Extended Range

2 - Humidity, Temperature, Outdoor Temp, Temp Alarm

 

Here only utilize Humidity, Temperature and Outdoor Temp for my sensors.  


Back to Home Automation


2 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 2 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·