OP2 Outdoor Temp Sensor (31A00-8) reading 35F too high

So I had such good results posting my PSC05 problem I thought I'd give the forum another go:

My Outdoor sensor has been consistently reading 35deg(F) above actual for at least 2 years; I finally decided it must be the sensor and ordered a new 31A00-8 last week and was REALLY disappointed when I installed it yesterday and saw the same issue. It's wired to Zone 15 input; I noticed there's no pulldown resistor on that input; is that correct?

I did search the forum and elsewhere but couldn't find anyone else having a similar problem;

any thoughts?