Strange voltage from HPFM module

Started by firepuppy , Yesterday, 11:32 PM

Posted Yesterday, 11:32 PM

The original owner of this OP2 system had installed a heat tape circuit (for his gutters) and controlled it with an HPFM module connected to a 20Amp single-pole Siemens GPFE breaker.  I measured 68-70 volts when testing this circuit and at first thought it was miswired or that the breaker had failed somehow.  However, when I rewired it with another HPFM module, I observed the following:

  1. When the HPFM was switched ON, I measured 110V on the blue (load) wire.
  2. When the HPFM was switched OFF, I measured 68V on the blue wire (instead of the 0V I was hoping for...).

Both tests were done with the blue load wire disconnected from the circuit.

 

Any thoughts on what my cause such behavior?

 


Posted Today, 12:19 AM

If you are using a digital multimeter, you are probably measuring a phantom or ghost voltage.   Most digital multimeters have a very high impedance input (10 to 20 megOhms), which creates almost no load on the circuit being measured.  With AC wiring, even when the circuit is unpowered, the wires can pick up a voltage from other nearby wiring through the electric field they generate.  The meter is sensitive enough to measure that.
 
You can verify that this is the case by putting a load across the circuit, such as a light bulb. The heat tape might work too, if there is no thermostat. Or, you can use a digital multimeter that has a Low-Z setting just for this purpose.  An inexpensive analog multimeter with a lower input impedance (usually about 20,000 Ohms/Volt) will also work.

Posted Today, 12:59 AM

Just for future reference, "Voltage" can't be measured at a single point. Voltage, by definition, is defined as “the difference in electrical potential between two points”. So "110v on a blue wire" doesn't say much if we have no idea where the other wire was. Hot, neutral, hanging in the air?  Were you measuring across a resistive load?  If there is no load, your readings sound perfectly normal.  Was the heat tape not heating?  Most heat tapes have a thermostat that opens above about 30 degrees. 


