Strange voltage from HPFM module

Posted Yesterday, 11:32 PM

The original owner of this OP2 system had installed a heat tape circuit (for his gutters) and controlled it with an HPFM module connected to a 20Amp single-pole Siemens GPFE breaker. I measured 68-70 volts when testing this circuit and at first thought it was miswired or that the breaker had failed somehow. However, when I rewired it with another HPFM module, I observed the following:

When the HPFM was switched ON, I measured 110V on the blue (load) wire. When the HPFM was switched OFF, I measured 68V on the blue wire (instead of the 0V I was hoping for...).

Both tests were done with the blue load wire disconnected from the circuit.

Any thoughts on what my cause such behavior?