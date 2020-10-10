Jump to content


Omni LTe Control Via iPhone

Started by South Peoria PM , Yesterday, 10:44 AM

#1 South Peoria PM

South Peoria PM

Posted Yesterday, 10:44 AM

Have Omni LTe installed and currently can access remotely via telephone/PC Access. Would like to have control via iPhone. Tried Leviton SnapLink app, but as others here and elsewhere have observed, control is erratic and support is non-existent. Also, although able to connect on LAN, was unable to connect remotely, even though have dynamic DNS, IP alias, port forwarding all configured properly.

 

Saw somewhere that an app called NQ Link (android only?) was available, but again, reports noted that developer was engaging in shady practices and recommended against using the app.

 

So question is what if any alternatives are available to control the Omni LTe board remotely? Do not want to invest many $$$ in a Homeseer Hometroller; would like app on iPhone or even android. Ideally just would like to see status of UPB lights and be able to have control of the light units on the system.


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 11:37 AM

Here use Snaplink via VPN.  Used to use it via an open port.  That said I am not tethered to my cell phone.
 
Via VPN I can use Homeseer, Home Assistant, Snaplink, Omnitouch Pro, CCTV on my Windows tablet.

IE: Right now typing this post via VPN connection through my home firewall.

#3 SJHart

SJHart

Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM

Just get this:   https://apps.apple.c...ai/id1334786091   Best iPhone app for HAI IMHO.   Not super cheap and requires subscription. I also run their version for the Mac which gives me complete integration with Apple Home. My wife is a big fan of this as I have the most used controls (e.g. alarm setting, HVAC control, etc.) easily accessible using the iPhone Home app. Just open up a port in your router for external access and use a Dyndns type service.  The Apple Home app works anywhere without any special port requirements. SJ


