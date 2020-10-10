Omni LTe Control Via iPhone

Posted Yesterday, 10:44 AM

Have Omni LTe installed and currently can access remotely via telephone/PC Access. Would like to have control via iPhone. Tried Leviton SnapLink app, but as others here and elsewhere have observed, control is erratic and support is non-existent. Also, although able to connect on LAN, was unable to connect remotely, even though have dynamic DNS, IP alias, port forwarding all configured properly.

Saw somewhere that an app called NQ Link (android only?) was available, but again, reports noted that developer was engaging in shady practices and recommended against using the app.

So question is what if any alternatives are available to control the Omni LTe board remotely? Do not want to invest many $$$ in a Homeseer Hometroller; would like app on iPhone or even android. Ideally just would like to see status of UPB lights and be able to have control of the light units on the system.