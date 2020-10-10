ELK M1 wired sensor - Short(-)

Posted Yesterday, 04:31 PM

Hi guys, newbie here.

I am starting to play with ELK M1. I have a few wireless sensors working great... I tried to wire one sensor and I am getting Short(-) state in RP with ) 0.0 Volts.

Sensor (Honeywell IS3035) is detecting motion fine.

Is the wiring wrong? Is the configuration wrong? I have it all on the bench just for testing and I have removed EOL resistor because I wanted to eliminate it for troubleshooting.

I bet it is something simple and obvious I am missing.

Thanks, Charles

See pictures for wiring and RP configuration.

RP:

https://drive.google...iew?usp=sharing



Sensor wiring:

https://share.icloud...4gxu5RsyriGOs_w

Zone wiring

https://share.icloud...buvZsn-kv7criNQ

+VAUX

https://share.icloud...UA7ioVT1WsVdR2g