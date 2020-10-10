Jump to content


ELK M1 wired sensor - Short(-)

Started by Charlescz , Yesterday, 04:31 PM

Posted Yesterday, 04:31 PM

Hi guys,  newbie here. 

 

I am starting to play with ELK M1. I have a  few wireless sensors working great...   I tried to wire one sensor and I am getting Short(-) state in RP with )  0.0 Volts. 

Sensor (Honeywell IS3035) is detecting motion fine.  

 

Is the wiring wrong?  Is the configuration wrong?    I have it all on the bench just for testing and I have removed EOL resistor because I wanted to eliminate it for troubleshooting. 

 

I bet it is something simple and obvious I am missing. 

 

 Thanks, Charles

 

 

See pictures for wiring and RP configuration.

 

Posted Yesterday, 09:43 PM

I'm unable to see your picture of the RP configuration.  It says "need access."
 
Do you have the zone type set to EOL or Normally Closed?  If you've got it set to EOL and you removed the EOL resistor, then the panel will think it is shorted.

