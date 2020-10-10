ELK M1 wired sensor - Short(-)

Hi guys, newbie here.
I am starting to play with ELK M1. I have a few wireless sensors working great... I tried to wire one sensor and I am getting Short(-) state in RP with ) 0.0 Volts.
Sensor (Honeywell IS3035) is detecting motion fine.
Is the wiring wrong? Is the configuration wrong? I have it all on the bench just for testing and I have removed EOL resistor because I wanted to eliminate it for troubleshooting.
I bet it is something simple and obvious I am missing.
Thanks, Charles
See pictures for wiring and RP configuration.
RP:
https://drive.google...iew?usp=sharing
Sensor wiring:
https://share.icloud...4gxu5RsyriGOs_w
Zone wiring
https://share.icloud...buvZsn-kv7criNQ
+VAUX
https://share.icloud...UA7ioVT1WsVdR2g