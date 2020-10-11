Best Way to Push Camera Video to a n Echo Show?

I know you can ask Alexa to show IP cameras on demand but I am looking for the best way to have camera video pushed to a set of Echo Shows whenever motion is detected. I believe the Ring doorbells will push video when you press the doorbell button so there is the option to use doorbells just as cameras and wire a motion sensor across the doorbell button to trigger it but I was hoping there is a nicer solution. Maybe an Alexa routine can utilize camera motion as a trigger and set some Echo Shows to display the video? Anybody doing this somehow?
#1
Posted Yesterday, 03:26 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 04:00 PM
I do this with Home Assistant and Alexa media plugin and Monocle plugin and ONVIF ==> MQTT plugin.
With the Alexa media plugin you can do this with specific Amazon Show devices or all of them at once.
Note relating to the Hikvision Video Doorbell that only motion is sent out via ONVIF.
For the doorbell ring I utilize a zone defined on the alarm panel via the combo Elk 930/960 boards.
I currently am running two instances of Home Assistant (regular and HASSIO). HASSIO is a bit easier to work with rather than manual adds with HA.
You can do this with HomeSeer using Node Red and mcsMQTT or Homeseer mcsMQTT and Home Assistant using MQTT.
