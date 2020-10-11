Best Way to Push Camera Video to a n Echo Show?

Posted Yesterday, 04:00 PM

I do this with Home Assistant and Alexa media plugin and Monocle plugin and ONVIF ==> MQTT plugin.

With the Alexa media plugin you can do this with specific Amazon Show devices or all of them at once.

Note relating to the Hikvision Video Doorbell that only motion is sent out via ONVIF.

For the doorbell ring I utilize a zone defined on the alarm panel via the combo Elk 930/960 boards.

I currently am running two instances of Home Assistant (regular and HASSIO). HASSIO is a bit easier to work with rather than manual adds with HA.

You can do this with HomeSeer using Node Red and mcsMQTT or Homeseer mcsMQTT and Home Assistant using MQTT.