Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

New Router and OmniPro II issues

Started by plasman , Today, 12:37 AM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 plasman

plasman

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 23 posts

Posted Today, 12:37 AM

I have been happily using an older Linksys Router which assigned 192.168.1.120 to my OmniPro II.   I decided to change to a new Deco M5 Mesh router which has dynamically assigned the IP address of 192.168.68.106 to my Omnipro.  I forwarded port 4369 on the router for this IP.  But a port scan shows that 4369 is not open and therefore I am no longer able to access my Omnipro from my Android app locally over the network or outside the home. What seems odd is that my Omnitouch 5.7e;s are working but if I look at the network settings, they are working over the old local IP of 192.168.1.120.  If I turn on DHCP one Omnitouch assigns an IP in the expected range but then cannot connect to the Omnipro.  My other 5.7e is assigning a bizarre IP and of course does not connect either.   If I use Dealer PC Access, the network is not connecting when I put the new IP address under Options:Network. So I can't upload any changes.

 

I'd appreciate if someone can point me in the right direction since I'm obviously not a network expert.  Thanks.  Howard

 

     


#2 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1561 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, Ontario
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:ISY-99, Custom
  • Tech:INSTEON, 1-Wire, Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Today, 06:54 AM

I doubt you need any port forwarding to access any device inside your LAN. Port forwarding is for punching a hole in your router's native firewall for WAN access.

 

Set your OmniPro's fixed IP address in your router's DHCP reservation table using the OmniPro's MAC address. Only the master router should be dictating IP addresses from it's DHCP server.


Back to Home Automation


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users


    Google (1)
  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·