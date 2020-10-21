New Router and OmniPro II issues

Posted Today, 12:37 AM

I have been happily using an older Linksys Router which assigned 192.168.1.120 to my OmniPro II. I decided to change to a new Deco M5 Mesh router which has dynamically assigned the IP address of 192.168.68.106 to my Omnipro. I forwarded port 4369 on the router for this IP. But a port scan shows that 4369 is not open and therefore I am no longer able to access my Omnipro from my Android app locally over the network or outside the home. What seems odd is that my Omnitouch 5.7e;s are working but if I look at the network settings, they are working over the old local IP of 192.168.1.120. If I turn on DHCP one Omnitouch assigns an IP in the expected range but then cannot connect to the Omnipro. My other 5.7e is assigning a bizarre IP and of course does not connect either. If I use Dealer PC Access, the network is not connecting when I put the new IP address under Options:Network. So I can't upload any changes.

I'd appreciate if someone can point me in the right direction since I'm obviously not a network expert. Thanks. Howard